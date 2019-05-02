CBSE class 12 results 2019: Smriti Irani is a proud mom as her son Zohr scores big

Smriti Irani made it big through Television and her die-hard fans know her as Tulsi. After ruling the small screen for almost 8 years with her hit daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the Virani bahu took a break from acting. Now, she’s the Minister of Textiles and also one of the most active social media users from the BJP-led NDA government. Also, if you've come across her speeches during the rallies, you'll know how effective she is with her words. Well, she is also known for being witty with her captions on social media whilst being motivating and encouraging. In a nutshell, it is easy to relate to her posts and we love how she keeps everyone engaged. However, on Thursday, this witty politician turned into a gloating mother, thanks to CBSE Class 12 results.
Smriti Irani is on cloud nine as her son Zohr has scored an excellent percentage in his 12th board exams. In quite an exciting post, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who is campaigning in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, told the entire world about her son’s result. Not just this, excited Irani also mentioned that Zohr brought home a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship. Congratulations to the kid!
Have a look at the proud tweet by Irani below:
This is not the first time Irani has taken to social media to share an update about her family. Last month, the lady had tweeted a selfie along with Zohr and mentioned, "When your son cleans up for a friend and you harass him for a selfie instead. "
In no time congratulatory posts started pouring in for the Union minister's son. Have a look:
We do get the feeling, Mrs. Irani!