CBSE class 12 results 2019: Smriti Irani is a proud mom as her son Zohr scores big

Rushabh Dhruv May 02 2019, 5.38 pm May 02 2019, 5.38 pm

Smriti Irani made it big through Television and her die-hard fans know her as Tulsi. After ruling the small screen for almost 8 years with her hit daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the Virani bahu took a break from acting. Now, she’s the Minister of Textiles and also one of the most active social media users from the BJP-led NDA government. Also, if you've come across her speeches during the rallies, you'll know how effective she is with her words. Well, she is also known for being witty with her captions on social media whilst being motivating and encouraging. In a nutshell, it is easy to relate to her posts and we love how she keeps everyone engaged. However, on Thursday, this witty politician turned into a gloating mother, thanks to CBSE Class 12 results.

Smriti Irani is on cloud nine as her son Zohr has scored an excellent percentage in his 12th board exams. In quite an exciting post, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who is campaigning in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, told the entire world about her son’s result. Not just this, excited Irani also mentioned that Zohr brought home a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship. Congratulations to the kid!

Have a look at the proud tweet by Irani below:

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

This is not the first time Irani has taken to social media to share an update about her family. Last month, the lady had tweeted a selfie along with Zohr and mentioned, "When your son cleans up for a friend and you harass him for a selfie instead. "

In no time congratulatory posts started pouring in for the Union minister's son. Have a look:

Can understand that feeling. How much ever you try resisting it, the urge to gloat when ur kids do well wins. All the time. Congratulations to Zohr!! Maybe the party can wait till May 23rd. Then Mom & Son can celebrate the victories together. — Chowkidar Shilpa Nair (@shilpamdas) May 2, 2019

आपको सपरिवार बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ । You have reason to be a proud ma. — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) May 2, 2019

Congratulations to Zohr 😊 — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) May 2, 2019

Bash on regardless maam I would have danced in the streets😂😂😂😂😂 congrats — Maj Gen Rajesh Sahai(retd) (@rajesh86356214) May 2, 2019

Congrats! and nice to know that ladko ko bhi number milte hain.. else looked like girls are running away with all marks and ranks 😂 — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) May 2, 2019

We do get the feeling, Mrs. Irani!