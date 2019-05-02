CBSE class 12 results 2019: Smriti Irani’s son makes her proud, here’s a look at the sibling bonding in the family

Debanu Das May 02 2019, 8.35 pm May 02 2019, 8.35 pm

The CBSE results have been announced and Union Minister Smriti Irani is a proud mother. Her son Zohr scored 91 percent in the best four subjects. He also managed to score 94 percent in Economics in the 12 examinations. The CBSE exam is conducted among 13 lakh students. Besides Zohr, Smriti has a daughter named Zoish with her husband Zubin Irani. Zubin also has a daughter named Shanelle from his first marriage. On a day when the proud parents are celebrating Zohr exceptional results, let’s take a look at the sibling bonding in the family.

Zubin, a businessman, often shares pictures of the couple’s children on his social media profile. A post shared on July 26, 2018, shows the close relationship that the sibling enjoy. The picture shows Shanelle tying a rakhi on Zohr for the first time. Another picture shared earlier has a smiling Smriti standing with Zohr. There’s also a very sweet picture of Shanelle feeding her brother Zohr when he was just a baby. Zubin also shared images of family trips where the children are grown up and still share the same bonhomie. Zubin’s Instagram account is a collection of throwback images of his family. Some of the pictures are years old.

Check out the sibling love!

Zohr was not the only celebrity kid to hit the headlines on Thursday. Arvind Kejriwal’s son too, scored very high in the boards, notching 96.4 percent marks.

Like the past years, this year too, girls outperformed boys. Two of the toppers are female students. Hanshika Shukla and Karishma Arora topped the charts with 499 marks out of 500. Following the declaration of the results, PM Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to all the kids and their parents. Meanwhile, elections are on in full swing and Smriti Irani will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh – opposite none other than Rahul Gandhi.