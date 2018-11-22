image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Chandrababu Naidu's grandson is aged 3, he's also three times richer than him

Politics

Chandrababu Naidu's grandson is aged 3, he's also three times richer than him

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 22 2018, 5.21 pm
back
assetsBhuvaneshwari NaiduChandrababu NaiduDevaanshindiaLokeshNet Worthpolitics
nextMI Shanavas, President of Kerala Pradesh Congress, passes away at 67
ALSO READ

Jr. NTR’s father Nandamuri Harikrishna passes away in a fatal car crash

Pawan Kalyan: 40 MLAs and party leaders have complained to me about corruption!

Day in pics: May 28, 2011