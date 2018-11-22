Chandrababu Naidu's grandson is aged 3, he's also three times richer than him

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Chandrababu Naidu has revealed his assets, for the eighth consecutive year. The veteran politician who is also the president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is the poorest among all his family members. And the richest one? His three-year-old grandson!

As per the declaration, Chandrababu Naidu's total assets are worth Rs 2.99 crore. His assets increased by Rs 46 lakh from last year while his liabilities saw a drop of Rs 33 lakh (from Rs 5.64 crore to Rs 5.31 crore). Devaansh, his grandson, possesses a total asset worth Rs 18.721 crore in his name. This includes a house worth Rs 16.17 crore at a posh location of Hyderabad and a fixed deposit worth Rs 2.49 crores.

Naidu's son Lokesh, the general secretary of TDP, has assets worth Rs 21.40 crore to his credit. His wife Brahmani's assets fell by 50% from last year to this year (from Rs 15.01 crore to Rs 7.72 crore).

The richest in the family is Naidu' wife Bhuvaneshwari Naidu, the head of Heritage Foods, the largest private sector dairy in Southern India founded by Naidu himself. She owns assets worth Rs 31.01 crore.

