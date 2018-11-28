Chandramukhi Muvvala: All you need to know about Telangana’s first transwoman MLA candidate who has gone missing

Chandramukhi Muvvala, a transwoman activist who is contesting in the elections for the Telangana state assembly has gone missing since November 27. Reports said that a missing person complaint has been filed at the Banjara Hills police station near Muvvala’s residence. Muvvala is a candidate of the Bahujan Left Front (BLF), from the Goshamahal constituency.

A press release from the Telangana Hijra Samithi said that her friends from the transgender committee had arrived at her residence to help her with the campaigning work. However, they were unable to find her all day and fear that she has been kidnapped.

For the upcoming Telangana Assembly Polls, a total of 3,584 candidates filed their nomination. Muvvala is among them, making her the first and only member of the trans community to contest the elections in the state.

“[I chose to enter] politics because when we ask for policy-level changes, politicians only promise. They are not trying to make policy-level changes for the benefit of the trans or LGBTQ community,” she told The News Minute.

As an activist, Chandramukhi had taken up protests against various atrocities committed against the transgender community. She is an outspoken person and made her voice heard at rallies and public events. “I'm not promising them the world and I won’t promise to provide each and every person with a job and that I will do everything,” reports TNM, quoting Chandramukhi, adding that she wants to remove the division between the rich and the poor, and is looking to better the road facilities, drainage, and water facilities.

According to the Samithi, Chandramukhi’s decision to contest the elections came out of a desire to help the community. As she heads to the elections, she has to go through quite a few hurdles. She has to contest against the incumbent BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, Mukesh Goud of Congress and also Prem Singh Rathore of TRS.

Elections at Telangana is scheduled for December 7 and the results are expected to be declared on December 11. The Samithi “condemned the lack of safety measures organized for her and for other women and transgender candidates”.