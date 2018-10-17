CM Yogi sites history lessons to justify renaming Allahabad

On Tuesday, an epic decision was ruled out and the city of Allahabad suddenly became the city of Prayagraj. Of course this decision of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of renaming Allahabad to Prayagraj didn’t go down well with many and the CM was criticised left, right and centre. However, Adityanath claims that before Allahabad, the city was called Prayagraj and people who are criticising him have zero understanding of our history.

He said, “Prayagraj was named Allahabad during the Mughal era, around 500 years ago. The place is a confluence of three Holy rivers; the Saraswati, Yamuna and Ganga. Hence the name Prayagraj.”

“People who have zero understanding of our history and traditions would question the move,” the CM added.

A lot of Twitter users took to their handles to show their displeasure against the decision of Yogi Adityanath. Check out some of the tweets here:

Suddenly the whole city of Allahabad has turned clean and Ganga is cleaner than ever and crime rate has gone down just by renaming it to Prayagraj...#Prayagraj #Allahabad pic.twitter.com/IWFbatrjMU — Aaquib Raoof🇮🇳 (@raoofaaquib) October 14, 2018

I will never accept #Prayagraj Name..i will always use #Allahabad name for any conversation. People didn't voted for change the name of any city.they voted for chage the life of them. The City was formed by #Akbar ,and it is a truth,not a myth like #Prayagraj . — Ketan Nehru🇮🇳 (@ketannehru) October 16, 2018

I don't care if #Allahabad was #Prayagraj few centuries back. I will always call my birthplace Allahabad. Don't ruin our memories for your politics. — SWATI TRIVEDI (@swatitrivedi11) October 17, 2018

After a cabinet meeting, UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh told the reporters, "The renaming of Allahabad as Prayagraj before Kumbh came for approval in the meeting and I am happy to say Allahabad will now be known as Prayagraj.”

"The people of Allahabad, the sages and seers wanted that Allahabad should be known as Prayagraj. Two days back, when the chief minister had chaired a meeting pertaining to Kumbh there, he had himself mooted that Allahabad should be called Prayagraj. All the sages and seers had given their unanimous approval," he added.