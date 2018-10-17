image
Wednesday, October 17th 2018
English
CM Yogi sites history lessons to justify renaming Allahabad

Politics

CM Yogi sites history lessons to justify renaming Allahabad

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 17 2018, 1.50 pm
back
AllahabadChief MinisterpoliticsPrayagrajUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath
nextMohammed Shami’s estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, joins Congress
ALSO READ

No one killed Aarushi; Talwars acquitted by Allahabad High Court

Poonam Pandey At Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh Mela: Stunning images