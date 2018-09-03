‘Colourful’ Duterte apologises for calling Barack Obama a ‘son of a wh*re’

Two years since calling him a ‘son of a wh*re’, the Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has apologised to the former US president Barack Obama. The insult came as a result of a string of criticism from the United States which opposed Duterte’s violent crackdown on drugs. Duterte’s methods were deemed extreme by many nations and the government faced sharp criticism for its actions.

Despite the war of words, Duterte has reportedly said that Philippines’ relationship with the US has improved since Donald Trump became president. According to reports, Duterte even described Trump as his ‘good friend’ and someone ‘who speaks my language.’

"It would be appropriate also to say at this time to Obama that you are now a civilian and I am sorry for uttering those words," said Duterte in a speech in Israel. "If it is (in) your heart to forgive, you forgive. I have forgiven you, just like my girlfriends when I was still a bachelor... I have forgiven them also," he added.

Post his election, Duterte became notorious for his foul-mouthed approach to his critics which his aides struggled to explain and minimise the damage. Meanwhile, Obama had described Duterte as a ‘colourful guy’ but requested him to conduct his crackdown on drugs ‘the right way.’