Congress adds fuel to BJP’s error on price graph

On September 10, 2018, the Congress announced a Bharat Bandh to protest the hike in soaring petrol and diesel prices. Even as the protest was well underway, the BJP took a shot at sharing their side of the story. The official Twitter handle of the ruling party posted a bar graph that showed the percentage of price hike since 2004. In their desperate attempt to prove a point, someone may have lost their job!

Truth of hike in petrol prices! pic.twitter.com/hES7murfIL — BJP (@BJP4India) September 10, 2018

The numbers seem to be right from 2004 to 2014, but something’s horribly wrong with the last bar. While they got the percentage right, the bar just doesn’t add up. And that was enough for Twitter to go on a long troll ride. The backlash is brutal and hilarious in equal measures.

Where is logic in this graph? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OCcWULPIG6 — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) September 10, 2018

UNESCO declares Maths as the most endangered subject in India. Salman Khan announces new movies, 'Ek Tha Maths,' & 'Maths Zinda Hai' — SaahilMurli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) September 10, 2018

Most hilarious tweet. Seriously @BJP4India ?? Why making mockery of #Modi ji. — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) September 10, 2018

Aaryabhatt ka Maths..🤣🤣🤣 — Munna Bhai (@circuit_hai_kya) September 10, 2018

Please come up with a disclaimer saying official bjp account is hacked😂😂 — Sanchita Bhartiya (@sanchitabhartiy) September 11, 2018

Ye meme is tweet ke reply ke liye hi bna tha 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7w96R3RtVr — Mufflrman (@mufflrman) September 11, 2018

Trolls even got Salman’s next movies into the picture.

But it wasn’t just Twitterati who were having all the fun. The opposition party, Congress, didn’t leave any stone unturned to troll the BJP. They have posted a few memes on their Twitter handle, and believe us, these tweets will make you go rolling on the floor laughing.

Our favourites are the ones with Anushka Sharma and Baba Ramdev.

Well, all the ruthless trolling has not pushed the BJP to delete the tweet.