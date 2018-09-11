Congress adds fuel to BJP’s error on price graph

On September 10, 2018, the Congress announced a Bharat Bandh to protest the hike in soaring petrol and diesel prices. Even as the protest was well underway, the BJP took a shot at sharing their side of the story. The official Twitter handle of the ruling party posted a bar graph that showed the percentage of price hike since 2004. In their desperate attempt to prove a point, someone may have lost their job!
The numbers seem to be right from 2004 to 2014, but something’s horribly wrong with the last bar. While they got the percentage right, the bar just doesn’t add up. And that was enough for Twitter to go on a long troll ride. The backlash is brutal and hilarious in equal measures.
Trolls even got Salman’s next movies into the picture.
But it wasn’t just Twitterati who were having all the fun. The opposition party, Congress, didn’t leave any stone unturned to troll the BJP. They have posted a few memes on their Twitter handle, and believe us, these tweets will make you go rolling on the floor laughing.
Our favourites are the ones with Anushka Sharma and Baba Ramdev.
Well, all the ruthless trolling has not pushed the BJP to delete the tweet.