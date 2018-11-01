Congress and BJP lash out at each other over Statue of Unity

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue referred Statue of Unity. It is the world’s tallest statue, 597 feet in height to be precise. Reportedly, Rs 2,989 crore has been spent to build the statue. Well, Divya Spandana, who is a part of Congress' digital media team, took to Twitter to take a dig at a picture of PM Modi from the inauguration ceremony.

The former actress posted a picture where we can see PM Modi standing near the foot of the statue and Divya has questioned if it’s a bird dropping. Well, of course the tweet didn’t go down well with BJP and the party had a crackling reply ready for Divya.

Ummm no, it is the values of the Congress that are dropping. Historical disdain for Sardar Patel + Pathological dislike for @narendramodi = Such language. Clearly, @RahulGandhi’s politics of 'love'! https://t.co/1TPCY7Fs4d — BJP (@BJP4India) November 1, 2018

The official Twitter handle of BJP quickly replied to Divya and compared her question to the dropping values of Congress. They also commented on Rahul Gandhi’s agenda of politics of love. Remember the slogan of Congress after Rahul had hugged PM Modi, ‘Nafrat se nahi, pyaar se jeetenge’. Looks like BJP is in no mood to take any shit, literally!

This is not the first time that Divya took to Twitter to troll PM Modi. A few weeks ago, when the trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan was launched, she had used a dialogue from the film and attacked PM Modi.