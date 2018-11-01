image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Congress and BJP lash out at each other over Statue of Unity

Politics

Congress and BJP lash out at each other over Statue of Unity

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 01 2018, 6.08 pm
back
BJPDivya SpandanaNarendra ModipoliticsPrime Ministersardar vallabhbhai patelTwitter
nextRahul Gandhi Sankalp Yatra: This video of Kantilal Bhuria is going viral and RG is involved
ALSO READ

Sabarimala row: Divya Spandana bashes Smriti Irani’s disturbing sanitary pad comment

Has Divya Spandana/Ramya quit Congress' social media cell?

Thugs Of Hindostan: Congress’ Divya Spandana uses film to take a dig at PM Narendra Modi