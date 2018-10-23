Congress leader Jitu Patwari has taken over Twitter, for all the wrong reasons

It is always said that one should think before they speak. Looks like Congress leader Jitu Patwari hasn't taken the saying seriously. Recently, the young leader was campaigning for the elections that are going to take place next month in Madhya Pradesh. He decided to go door-to-door to ask for the votes and said something that has grabbed the attention of netizens.

#WATCH Congress MLA from Indore's Rau,Jitu Patwari during door-to door campaigning in Indore, says, "Aapko meri izzat rakhni hai, Party gayi tel lene." #MadhyaPradesh ( Source: Mobile footage) pic.twitter.com/ZIodfLdwEY — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

So, while visiting one of the houses, Jitu said, “Aapko meri izzat rakhni hai, party gayi tel lene. (You think about me, forget the party).” Now the video of Jitu has gone viral and has become a butt of jokes on the social media. There are many memes doing the rounds on the statement of Patwari.

Pappu- look mumma v are trending no 1#CongressGayiTelLene pic.twitter.com/Xdc4ZuVl0p — Pun of God (@Punofgod) October 23, 2018

However, we wonder if there will any action was taken against Jitu and what Congress President Rahul Gandhi has to say about this. Rahul is known for tweeting and making fun of BJP even on small mistakes committed by the members of the ruling party. Let’s see will he tweet about his own party member. We are already hooked to Rahul’s Twitter handle.