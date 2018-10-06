Congress leader makes IAS topper out of travel blogger

Politicians and tall claims are strange bedfellows. While some make promises they cannot keep, others make statements with absolutely no facts to back it up. The latter seems to be the case with Aslam Basha, a Congress leader from Tamil Nadu. He took to Twitter to post an image of a girl pulling Kolkata’s famed hand-pulled rickshaw and claimed she was an IAS topper introducing her father to the world.

The picture looks like a perfect image to piggy-back on to gain political brownie points. The only problem here is that the girl is no IAS topper and the man in the picture is not her father. According to her Instagram profile, the girl named Shramona Poddar is a travel blogger and tried pulling the rickshaw for the sake of indulging in the experience alone. The extensive post indicates that she is not related to the man in any way. She posted the image on her Instagram page way back in April.

They say a picture speaks a thousand words and unfortunately for Aslam Basha this original image seems to be speaking the truth. But unfortunately for truth, Basha’s post has been liked over 3500 times and retweeted over 1000 times.