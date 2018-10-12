Congress’ Padmini Reddy joins BJP, returns in 10 hours

On Thursday, Congress leader Padmini Reddy decided to join BJP. There was a buzz that she met BJP Telangana President Dr Laxman and soon after that, the ruling party organised a press meet to announce that Reddy has joined them. In the press meet, Dr Laxman praised Padmini for the work she has done among women, especially in the Medak region. But surprisingly, within just 10 hours of her decision, Padmini was right back with the Congress party.

On Thursday night, Padmini said, "I have understood the feelings of the Congress party workers. I am now back to the Congress party.” Padmini is the wife of former Deputy Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Damodar Raja Narasimha. Reportedly, she was not sure about getting a seat as the Telangana Congress hinted that multiple tickets won’t be given to the members of the same family. It is said that this was the reason she decided to join BJP.

Padmini Reddy is an educated & well informed woman. #BJP is a party which respects and believes in woman empowerment. When she approached #BJP to join & work for the party, certainly we couldn't have asked her, to get her husband's permission for the same. @BJP4Telangana — Krishna Saagar Rao (@BJPKrishnasagar) October 11, 2018

BJP chief spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao took to Twitter to state that BJP believes in women empowerment and respect Padmini Reddy’s decision. He praised the leader by saying that she is an educated and well-informed woman.