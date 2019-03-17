Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'shame shame' in return

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera created a stir among the audience at the recently held India TV conclave. Khera was in a debate with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. While addressing the public, Khera said that the full form of ‘MODI’ stands for Masood Azhar, Osama bin Laden, Dawood Ibrahim and ISI. Minutes after which, Patra termed his statement as ‘offensive’ and demanded an apology from the latter. His statement received a lot of flak from the audience too as they shouted ‘shame shame’.

"You cannot call the Prime Minister of this country like this. You must apologise," Sambit Patra said in response to Khera’s words. The BJP also hit back at Congress after the same and the official Twitter handle of the former party stated that India doesn’t need enemies like Pakistan when it has Congress. We wonder if the Modi-led party will come up with any action against Khera or Congress now. Meanwhile, a Congress supporter also praised Khera for his statement and wrote that ‘he deserves appreciation’ for the thought.

Khera replied too, blaming PM Modi for accusing Dr Manmohan Singh and Gen Dipak Kapur of scheming with Pakistan to defeat him in Gujarat. Check out his tweet.

They keep abusing #Nehru. Modiji himself accused Dr Manmohan Singh and Gen Dipak Kapur of colluding with Pakistan to defeat him in Gujarat. If the unemployed youth or farmers ask tough questions to Modi, he hides behind these diversionary issues. https://t.co/jaSJofljAM — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) March 17, 2019

This comes after NaMo launched his party’s ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ poll campaign on Saturday. The campaign launched can be considered a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for his “chowkidar chor hai’ statement aimed at the BJP leader. If you recall, RaGa called PM Modi a ‘chor chowkidar’ while addressing the audience in Rajasthan in September 2018. His statement “Gali gali mein shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai,” had created quite a commotion on social media back then.