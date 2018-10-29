Congress' Rowdy Reddy fighting for a Telangana ticket

With elections around the corner, politicians are on their toes trying to prove themselves to be fit for the seat. While many would boast about how they’ll do good to the society, here’s one bragging about his criminal record to earn a ticket. Telangana Congress leader Billa Sudheer Reddy considers himself fit to get a ticket because he is a ‘senior rowdy sheeter’.

A video of Mr Billa has gone viral on the internet in which we see him pleading the senior party leaders to give him a ticket citing that he is an outstanding ‘senior’ rowdy sheeter.

Telangana- Fight over Congress Palakurthy ticket in Warangal. According to a few Congress leaders- the seniot ‘rowdy’ in the party should get the ticket. Nenu nee kanna senior rowdy nenu- says Sudhir Reddy to his opponent Raghav Reddy. #Congress #Telangana #TelanganaElections pic.twitter.com/CF5M8vSLIv — Rishika Sadam (@RishikaSadam) October 27, 2018

When translated, he can be heard saying, “If a rowdy sheeter has to be chosen by the Congress party, then it has to be me!”

Further adding, “I have not been booked for land grabbing, rioting, harassment or financial irregularities. I have not even destroyed any families.” However, he asserts that he has done rowdy activities only for the Congress party.

“It was only because I protested against the injustices meted out to Congress workers that they opened a rowdy sheet on me. I became a rowdy only for the party,” he quoted.

Well, we aren’t sure whether this will help him get a ticket, but he sure has tickled our funny bone.