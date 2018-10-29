image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Congress' Rowdy Reddy fighting for a Telangana ticket

Politics

Congress' Rowdy Reddy fighting for a Telangana ticket

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 29 2018, 7.40 pm
back
Billa Sudheer ReddypoliticsTelangana Congress leader
nextNarendra Modi knows how to use chopsticks, courtesy Japanese PM Shinoz Abe
ALSO READ

Rahul Gandhi confuses Mizoram and Manipur, BJP is quick to take dig at him

Sambit Patra wants to know all about Rahul Gandhi's gotra!

Arjuna Ranatunga arrested over fatal shooting incident