Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when she took jabs at BJP

We didn't know that the music wasn't going to last! Just a couple of days ago, Congress spokesperson (or should we say former Congress spokesperson?) Priyanka Chaturvedi went viral after she brainstormed quite a creative jibe at Union Minister Smriti Irani. This came after Smriti, in her affidavit, admitted that she wasn't a Graduate (unlike what she previously claimed). Good humour is quite a rarity in today's political scenario, and we enjoyed the modified version of Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi! Priyanka, however, stepped down from her post on Friday.

Her decision, as she says, comes after the party decided to take back workers ("lumpen goons" in her language) who were earlier suspended for misbehaving with her. Quite surprisingly, though, her next political destination is Shiv Sena and she will be inducted into the party by chief Uddhav Thackeray. Priyanka is known to have taken some of the most powerful digs at the BJP in the past. Hence, her new association with the BJP's saffron ally might raise an eyebrow or two. BJP and Shiv Sena are on a 25-23 seat sharing plan for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, in Maharashtra.

On that note, let us take you through times she was a true virtual warrior on behalf of the Congress and took master digs at BJP. Let's begin with showing you her spoof, dedicated to Smriti Irani.

#WATCH Congress' Priyanka Chaturdevi: A new serial is going to come, 'Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi'; Its opening line will be 'Qualifications ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain, ek degree aati hai, ek degree jaati hai, bante affidavit naye hain. pic.twitter.com/o8My3RX9JR — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2019

You take a jibe, you be up to bear the brunt. This one time, someone suggested Priyanka was being 'frustrated' over not receiving an election ticket. We aren't sure Smriti Irani saw Priyanka's response to that!

Hello Smriti, Kindly tweet from your account. Thank you. https://t.co/CKrutOvTKL — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 12, 2019

Both the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' and 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' campaigns resulted in golden memes. But Priyanka, when she was in a mood to take on PM Modi, resorted to this old advertisement wherein a security guard loots a bank. Umm...!

This brilliant ad, you remember ? PS: Any resemblance to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental. 🤪#ChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/1n0xwIHg1P — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 18, 2019

On 31st March, the BJP also held a Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign during which PM Modi communicated with the masses through digital platforms. His official Twitter handle encouraged people to buy the 'attractive' merchandise, and there was Priyanka!

She was clearly not pleased with the Government's stand on the Balakot Air Strike as well!

Hey BJP, Spotted another anti national...oh but wait...she’s our Pulwama martyr’s wife https://t.co/JUEWNzNFbi — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 6, 2019

Priyanka also had a strong stand against BJP President Amit Shah, whose remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, she said, were 'sexist'.

Amit Shah ji, Priyanka ji ne Kya colour ka lipstick lagaaya hai no journalist has reported ever, however, it being on your mind exposes yet again how BJP views women.The mindset is sexist.Soch jab badloge tabhi desh badlega, jumlon se kaam nahin chalega pic.twitter.com/foS4gteoPr — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 1, 2019

The flip was quite swift. We are curious to find out how she gels with the BJP's political counterpart now!