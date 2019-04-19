image
  2. Politics
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when she took jabs at BJP

Politics

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when she took jabs at BJP

Priyanka Chaturvedi, who moved to Shiv Sena from Congress, has taken powerful digs at its counterpart BJP in the past.

back
BJPNarendra ModiPriyanka ChaturvediShiv SenaSmriti Irani
nextPriyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

within