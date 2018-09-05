‘Cousin of Hitler’ President Duterte calls the Nazi leader ‘insane’

Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte made headlines with his aggressive policy on drug trafficking, resulting in the deaths of many. During his visit to Israel, the president was standing on the grounds of the National Holocaust museum, when he announced that he thought Hitler was ‘insane.’ That’s quite something when it comes from a man who is often compared with the dictator.

Duterte rued the mass genocides conducted by Hitler during World War II. Reports say that an estimated 6 million Jews were killed during Hitler’s regime. What’s alarming is that two years ago, Duterte had said that he was happy to have critics calling him a ‘cousin of Hitler’, according to Time. He had also added that he’d happily ‘slaughter’ millions of drug users. So in essence, a man who currently faces impeachment and reportedly bragged about killing people is now asking for tyrants to be “disposed of at the first instance.”

“I could not ever fathom the spectacle of a human being going into a killing spree, murdering old men, women, men, children, mother,” he was quoted as saying by media outlets.

President Rodrigo Duterte unveiled a law on August 6 granting greater autonomy to the Philippines' Muslim south, as he expressed hope the measure will at last end decades of bloody separatist conflict.

Meanwhile, the Israel trip ensure that Duterte lobbed an apology to former US president Barack Obama, whom he had once called a ‘son of a wh*re.’ Duterte now considers Donald Trump to be a ‘good friend’ and someone ‘who speaks my language.’