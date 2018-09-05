image
Wednesday, September 5th 2018
English
‘Cousin of Hitler’ President Duterte calls the Nazi leader ‘insane’

Politics

‘Cousin of Hitler’ President Duterte calls the Nazi leader ‘insane’

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 05 2018, 9.47 am
back
Adolf HitlerpoliticsRodrigo Duterte
nextPM Modi's Mohanlal meeting: Gearing up for elections 2019?
ALSO READ

10 intriguing facts about Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand

Throw up Thursday: August 2, 1934 is a day we’d love to forget

Is April 30th the most remarkable day in world history?