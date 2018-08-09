Dalai Lama makes shocking revelation on Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

In a shocking revelation, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s "self-centred attitude" was the reason for the partition of India and Pakistan. He said that Nehru didn’t want Muhammad Ali Jinnah to become independent India's first Prime Minister and that was the reason for the partition which is counted amongst the deadliest ever in the history of mankind.

Dalai Lama went on to say that even though Mahatma Gandhi was in favour of Muhammad Ali Jinnah becoming the first Prime Minister, Nehru wanted the top post for himself. The spiritual leader said that had Mahatma Gandhi’s wish of Jinnah being the first Prime Minister fulfilled, India’s partition of 1947 would have never happened. Post the partition, while Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister of India, Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah became the country’s first President.

#WATCH Dalai Lama says, "Mahatma Gandhi ji was very much willing to give Prime Ministership to Jinnah but Pandit Nehru refused." pic.twitter.com/WBzqgdCJaJ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

He said the same while answering a query of a student. The question pertained on taking right decisions, and the leader responded to the same. He said, , "I feel democratic systems are very good than the feudal system, which gives power of making decisions in the hands of a few people, which is more dangerous."

"Now look at India. I think Mahatma Gandhiji was very much willing to give the prime ministership to Jinnah. But Pandit Nehru refused. I think it was a little bit self-centred attitude of Pandit Nehru that he should be the prime minister... Mahatma Gandhiji's thinking, if it had materialised, then India, Pakistan would have been united. So Pandit Nehru, I know very well, (was) very experienced person, very wise but sometimes mistake also happens," he continued.

The 83-year-old monk also appealed to the Muslims in India to make efforts to reduce Shia-Sunni conflicts that are prevalent in many parts of the world, and asserted that Islam is a religion of peace. He also went to assert that bloodshed over denominational differences should not take place, as Islam teaches compassion and harmony.

