Demonetisation Anniversary: When Modi Ji said “Mitron” and the rest of us got in line, quite literally

It’s been two years since Demonetisation hit India, the day when Modi Ji went, “MITRON” and the rest of our month was spent outside an ATM machine. Some asked ‘Kyun’, the rest just shut up and got into one – this one spelt QUEUE. Ever since that 8 pm move by the PM, where many jokes of whether he was under the influence of an alcohol brand by the same name surfaced, there have been many conspiracy theories around the culling of 1000 and 500 rupee notes. Some point at Modi’s attempt at refurbishing the coffers of banks who were under tremendous pressure, while others talked about how it was a good thing for the economy. Paytm replaced ATM, well somewhat, but who could have ‘thunk’ that people would die waiting to withdraw cash -- it happened. It’s been two years now. We’ve learnt to live with the new set of multi-colored Gandhis but the politics around it continues. #Dark Day is trending on twitter and this is what the politicians are talking about.

The cost & #DestructionByDemonetisation was endured by every citizen of this country other than few crony capitalist friends of PM Modi. Demonetisation was a black day for our democracy & our economy. #NotebandiKiDoosriBarsi pic.twitter.com/hpKDlSAEFt — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2018

In memory of the hundreds of deaths caused by #Demonetisation, the hundreds of thousands of businesses/companies that were destroyed, the millions of jobs lost, & the 1.25 billion victims of one of the biggest con-jobs in human history. A scam that our own govt. inflicted on us. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) November 8, 2018

#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of #DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so. Renowned economists, common people and all experts now all agree. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2018

Lest we forget. When he laughed at the misery of his own people. #DestructionByDemonetisation pic.twitter.com/zhQvTMj3XD — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) November 8, 2018

The fact that Govt isn't 'celebrating' 8th Nov this yr is a testimony of Failure Of Demonetization! The BJP doesn't want people to recall how PM Modi unleashed a horror to legitimise the black money of his friends, pushing India into crisis. #DarkDay#DestructionByDemonetisation — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 8, 2018

Today or the 2nd anniversary of the #DarkDay when India suffered bcz of inept handling of economy. Will @narendramodi apologize for destroying the Indian Economy? — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) November 8, 2018

#Demonetisation was one of the greatest disaster India faced. Perhaps worse than some of the crimes perpetrated by the British Colonialists. Millions of people lost their livelihood, millions of women, senior citizen lost their savings, pride, self confidence. Today a #DarkDay — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) November 8, 2018

2 years back, on November 8, the PM, with his characteristic love for drama, unleashed on the country what he had then claimed was the one silver bullet which would eliminate the triple evils of black money, fake currency, and terrorism.#DarkDay https://t.co/XPMyxq5gSV — James Wilson (@jamewils) November 8, 2018

Remembering the "Big" lectures thrown by our PM two yrs ago on #Demonetization, the #Darkday of India..... pic.twitter.com/fAeSvxrIeI — Reema Basu (@reema_basu) November 8, 2018

Meanwhile, according to reports, around 4.30 crores new bank accounts were opened during demonetisation, 2,600 crores of black money was seized, 100 deaths were reported during the move. Former RBI top boss, Raghuram Rajan, had this to say in an interview to the Times of India. “Certainly, the government’s move to try and reduce the amount of black money in the economy through various measures is an important one. But as for demonetisation itself, there are really two or three questions. One, of course, is that we have seen the costs of demonetisation upfront, and they are substantial. Let us not mince words about it – GDP has suffered. The estimates I have seen range from 1 to 2 percentage points, and that’s a lot of money – over Rs 2 lakh crore and maybe approaching Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

“Then there are the other costs – the hassle cost of people standing in line, the printing cost that the RBI says is close to Rs 8,000 crore, the cost to the banks of withdrawing the money, and the time spent by their clerks, by their managers and by their senior officers doing all this, and the interest being paid on all those deposits, which earlier were effectively an interest-free loan to the RBI. I think the people who mooted this must have thought that some of it would be compensated if money didn’t come back into the system. The fact that 99% has been deposited certainly does suggest that aim has not been met.”