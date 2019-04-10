Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP’s rap video, gets hilariously trolled

Divya Ramnani April 10 2019, 12.13 pm April 10 2019, 12.13 pm

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are just around the corner and politicians across the country are leaving no stone unturned to campaign for their respective parties. That includes the ruling party, BJP, as well. And since it’s 2019, how can our politicians’ campaigning techniques be so old school? With the Gully Boy epidemic taking over the country, BJP is milking the best out of it. In a recently released campaigning video, we could see a bunch of cool youngsters rapping to the beats of BJP.

Titled as ‘My First Vote For Modi,’ it highlights the achievements of Prime Minister Modi, which took place during his stint. The same video was shared by the UP Deputy Chief Minister, Dinesh Sharma. However, it didn’t seem to go as planned. The CM, in his tweet, wrote that as a ‘first time voter’, he is well aware of the power of his vote and the strength it can provide to PM Modi’s vision. Dinesh Sharma further added that he pledges to make his ‘first vote’ count by voting for Modi. Well, we guess he meant the first vote of 2019 elections, however, Twitterati seemed to have taken it otherwise and left no chance to make fun of him.

A user asked, “First time voter? Apne aaj tak Vote nahi diya? Modi ji ko bhi nahi?

First time voter? Aapne aaj tak Vote nahi diya? Modi ji ko bhi nahi? — Shahnawaz شاهنواز (@shahnawazk) April 9, 2019

Another user called him an irresponsible citizen of India. LOL!

Ye bhai sahab aaj tak vote nhi diye. Very irresponsible citizen of india. — mithu (@mithu137) April 9, 2019

Here’s someone proving his #Chowkidaar skills.

Being a Dr. and voting for the first time, itself proves #Chowkidar — Ramdas Nair (@Reachdas1054) April 9, 2019

The internet can be a funny place at times.

Deputy CM is first time voter 😁 pic.twitter.com/ttzNtu7C82 — Bala Krishna (@BalaKrishnarama) April 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Sharma, who has served as Lucknow’s Mayor for ten years recently told PTI that winning the Lucknow seat will be a ‘cakewalk’ for Home Minister, Rajnath Singh. “As per my information Mira Talwar, Dauji Gupta, SP Singh, Alka Das (wife of former Union minister Akhilesh Das), a railway leader and Jitin Prasada were approached by the SP and Congress but all have refused to contest from this seat.” According to him, “The opposition is unable to find a suitable candidate from this seat held by former PM Atalji, who had emotional connect with people of the state capital. Over half a dozen candidates have refused to contest from here. The seat will be a cakewalk for Rajnathji, who has carried forward development vision of Atalji in this constituency."