Deputy speaker of Assam assembly Kripanath Mallah had a great fall

You’ve probably watched numerous hilarious videos of people falling down abruptly, on social media. Sure, it’s not at all funny for the one who’s falling. But then those videos are often so funnily shot that they make us go ROFL, tickling our funny bones straightaway! Recently, we came across a video in which Kripanath Mallah, the newly elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly, is sitting on an elephant and suddenly falls! The incident was captured and the video has gone viral now.

The video was shared by ANI and this incident happened on Saturday when the BJP MLA was being welcomed by his supporters in his constituency, Ratabari. Mallah actually lost balance once the elephant started running. Thankfully, he didn’t get hurt. On a lighter note, this reminds us the nursery rhyme, ‘Humpty Dumpty sat on the wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall’.

It was on October 5, when Mallah was elected as the new Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly. His supporters planned the celebrations which unfortunately turned into a nightmare. The politician was earlier with Congress and won 2003 election and 2011 Assembly polls on Congress ticket. However, he later shifted to BJP and won the 2016 Assembly elections on BJP ticket.