Darshana Devi July 15 2019, 2.47 pm July 15 2019, 2.47 pm

Hema Malini has been a great actress and an outstanding Bharatnatyam dancer. With the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections she has also proved that she is a successful politician. But even the Dream Girl must have nightmares. Hema clearly is no pro with the broom and it showed when she was out to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She was joined by Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur. Malini looked so uncomfortable with the broom that the video went viral immediately; The memes followed.

Netizens were quick to point out that Hema was trying ‘too hard’ to sweep and called it a ‘fake attempt’, asking ‘where the kachra was?’. Amidst all the bashing, one of the users asked her husband, Dharmendra, if his wife ever picked up a broom in real life. And the 83-year-old’s response to it is currently winning the internet.

"Sir, madam ne actually kabhi zindagi mein jhaadoo uthayi kya?" asked the user. To which, Dharmendra replied, "Haan films main, mujhe bhi anaadi lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein, apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai. Mai jhaadoo mein maahir tha. I love cleanliness." His impromptu and honest reply has won the hearts of many, who flooded the comments section while replying to his tweet.

Here’s a video of Hema Malini sweeping outside the Parliament:

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Dharmendra's reply to a user on Hema Malini’s post