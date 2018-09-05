Did Rahul Gandhi eat Chicken Kurkure before a pilgrimage?

If you’re Rahul Gandhi and your days are spent opposing the biggest political party in India, you need to keep your head on a swivel. Who knows, your rivals may well be digging out what you’ve had for dinner. The latest controversy to strike the nation of 1.2 billion people is a debate over whether the Congress leader had a helping – wait two helpings – of Chicken Kurkure before heading for a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

Rahul was en route to Kailash when he stopped by at a restaurant in Kathmandu, called Vootoo. Being a celebrity, the restaurant proudly publicised the unannounced visit on their Facebook page. Meanwhile, a restaurant staff apparently spoke to the local media and revealed Rahul’s food choices. It was reported that Rahul had ordered a Newari platter and enjoyed Chicken Kurkure, a dish he ordered for a second helping. Little did Rahul know that he was designing a recipe for disaster.

Rahul Gandhi ate non-veg during Kailash Mansarovar yatra, tells restaurant waiter. हिंदुओं की आस्था से निरंतर खिलवाड़ राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस की फ़ितरत बन गयी है। https://t.co/3YERfpoio0 pic.twitter.com/2ttU2gixuT — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 4, 2018

Soon an Indian news channel picked it up and the incident blew up into a major controversy. Amit Malviya, the BJP’s in-charge for IT initiatives, added fuel to fire when he tweeted a report that claimed Rahul’s non-veg inclinations prior to his yatra.

Realising things were going out of hand, Vootoo posted that Rahul had in fact ordered vegetarian food at the restaurant, nullifying whatever the waiter said. They further clarified that the restaurant had not made any media statements.

Rahul is reportedly a non-vegetarian and he had hardly begun his yatra – he was on his way to the spot. But then, these are tough times and with the cut-throat competition politicians face each day, it was only a matter of time before someone used the info against him.