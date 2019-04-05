Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Almas Khateeb April 05 2019, 12.12 pm April 05 2019, 12.12 pm

“I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always.” This statement came from the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for president, Joe Biden. This tweet was in response to a doctored video of Biden that the US President tweeted from his presidential handle. On Wednesday, Joe Biden apologised in a short video posted on the micro-blogging website after numerous women accused him of improper hugs and touches. In the original video, Biden can be seen making an effort to explain his actions and how he'd be more mindful in the future as he feels that “societal norms have begun to change." In the doctored version (that was originally tweeted out by Trump's son), Biden can be seen creeping up on himself as he is delivering the apology. The meme shows Biden awkwardly grabbing his own shoulders as he explains his physical contact with others.

I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always. https://t.co/j7wh3opXOv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 4, 2019

“I’ll be much more mindful. That is my responsibility, my responsibility, and I’ll meet it. But I’ll always believe governing, quite frankly, and life, for that matter, is about connecting, about connecting with people. That won’t change,” Biden said in the video. As reported by the Washington Post, seven women have come out of the shadows to accuse Joe Biden. Two of these accusations are about brief events from 2009 and 2014 and are said to have taken place in public. Biden's generation would consider these as minor offences. However, in the #MeToo era, we learn that these minor wrongdoings eventually lead to the boys-will-be-boys culture that further perpetuates the rape culture. In this regard, Donald Trump is no saint himself. While accusations against Biden are minor, Trump has been accused of a wild number of times of grave behaviour against women. More than 15 women have accused Donald Trump of molestation, groping, and non-consensual kissing. Trump has been recorded bragging that a celebrity like himself "can do anything" to women, including "just start kissing them ... I don't even wait" and "grab 'em by the pussy". Trump has, since then, subsequently characterised those comments as "locker room talk". Whatever that is.