Donald Trump calls Omarosa a 'lowlife' after she calls him a racist

Donald Trump surely cannot keep calm and here’s the latest proof. Trump has called Omarosa Manigault Newman a lowlife in his first public response to the former White House aide’s tell-all book.

In excerpts from the book entitled Unhinged, which were first reported by the Guardian, Manigault Newman claimed that the president had used the N-word repeatedly, and also used racial slurs to refer to George Conway.

Manigault Newman, who had previously appeared with Trump on his reality television show The Apprentice, also said in the book that she believed he was a racist, a bigot and a misogynist.

Asked about the allegations at a photo-op with the group Bikers for Trump on Saturday in Bedminster, New Jersey, the president said: “Lowlife ... She’s a lowlife.”

He ignored a question about ongoing trade negotiations with Mexico, which prompted some in the crowd to shout, Build the wall!

For the uninitiated, Manigault Newman was dismissed from the White House in December, 2017. At the time, a source familiar with her departure told the Guardian that she had long been uncomfortable defending the Trump administration as the most prominent African American woman in the White House. Her tenure culminated when the chief of staff, John Kelly, summoned her to the White House situation room to fire her.