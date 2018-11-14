Donald Trump celebrates Diwali at The White House amongst ‘special’ people

The President of the United States, Donald Trump made the sweetest gesture this festive season by celebrating Diwali. Trump, on Wednesday, was a part of a special Diwali Event organised at The White House, he proceeded by lighting a diya and marking the beginning of a prosperous new year.

It was my great honor to host a celebration of Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, in the Roosevelt Room at the @WhiteHouse this afternoon. Very, very special people! https://t.co/kQk7IvpSFo pic.twitter.com/tYlBABg4JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

However, that was not it! The US President also complimented our country by mentioning that Indians are very good negotiators. In order to improve the trade relations, he added, "We are trying very hard to make better trade deals with India.”

Today, we gathered for Diwali, a holiday observed by Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains throughout the United States & around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family & friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New Year. https://t.co/epHogpTY1A pic.twitter.com/9LUwnhngWJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

He also spoke about his friendship with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, mentioning that they share close ties. Talking about the same to Ambassador Navtej Sarna, Trump said, "The United States has deep ties to the nation of India and I am grateful for my friendship with Prime Minister Modi, so please give him my warmest regards. We will be talking to him soon.”

He also mentioned that his daughter Ivanka, who was the first top official of the Trump administration to travel to India, is also friends with Modi. Trump added, "India is the world's largest democracy. And the relationship between our two countries can act as a bulwark for freedom, prosperity and peace. We are very close and I think closer than ever before”.

Well, that’s some great news to start our day with and we hope this relationship moves further for the betterment of both the countries. Let’s see what PM Modi has to say about this!