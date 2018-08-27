Donald Trump faces flak for the flag

When you are the President of some country, the least you’re expected to do is to know the basics. But looks like the US President Donald Trump experienced a memory loss of sorts as he couldn’t even recollect the exact pattern of the US flag.

Yes, much to our astonishment, Trump who had been to a children’s hospital in Ohio with first lady, Melanie Trump goofed up while drawing the national flag of US. As he sat down with the kids to color a template of the Star-Spangled Banner, he drew a blue line below the red line, much to the horror of everyone. His health secretary Alex Azar shared pictures of his visit and it’s clearly evident in those pictures that he got it all wrong.

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA — Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

The flag has red and white stripes and 50 white stars inside a rectangle of blue and is considered to be one of the easy to recognize flags in the world. So, when the President doesn’t remember the basics, it’s bound to enrage Twitterati. Trolls spared no chance of taking potshots at Trump and many of them even suggested that probably he was thinking of the Russian flag which bears a blue line on it.

This was a message about John McCain... Look up USA Flags! He's drawing: The flag for US Internal Waters Particularly in reference to one born on sovereign areas outside consec 50 states like JOHN MCCAIN ->Panama Canal!!! US NAVY -Trump KNOWS flags, he was BORN on Flag Day! pic.twitter.com/1jtXFG6JDn — Lynette Johnson (@Profitigation) August 26, 2018

Maybe he was going for the Russian flag? #TraitorTrump pic.twitter.com/eS6IDoEWYI — Cris S (@ColombianCris) August 26, 2018

Last year, the US President had invited jokes on him for cheering back and forth while singing the National Anthem on Memorial Day.