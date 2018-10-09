Donald Trump has got Bad Blood against Taylor Swift

Pop sensation Taylor Swift recently spoke about her political stance and stated that she’s supporting two candidates from the Democrats. On hearing that, US President Donald Trump said that he ‘likes Taylor’s music 25 percent less now.’ Ouch! That’s some Bad Blood between them! Taylor announced that she supported Phil Bredesen for the Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives as she gets ready to vote in Tennessee’s elections.

Swift was previously criticised for not revealing her political allegiance. She recently took to Instagram to clarify her stance. The singer said that she finally spoke up now "due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years".

When reporters asked POTUS about what he thinks about Taylor’s comment, the big man replied supporting Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn (Republican), and added that Swift ‘doesn’t know anything about her.’

In her post, Taylor said that she forced herself to speak out since she believes in “the fight for LGBTQ rights” and that “any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG". She advised her followers to support candidates "who most closely represents your values".

Following the announcement, Bredesen thanked Swift for her support via a tweet, and added: “We’re ready for it.”