image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
Donald Trump has got Bad Blood against Taylor Swift

Politics

Donald Trump has got Bad Blood against Taylor Swift

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 09 2018, 7.10 pm
back
Donald TrumpEntertainmenthollywoodpoliticsTaylor Swift
nextSuraj Pal Amu, who announced bounty for beheading Deepika Padukone, to stay in BJP
ALSO READ

Donald Trump indulged in shady practices to evade taxes: Report

Stormy Daniels makes shocking revelations of Donald Trump's junk

Donald Trump steers clear of the beer, jokes he'd be a total mess