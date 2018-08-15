Donald Trump just punched Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, all thanks to Madam Tussauds

You can now witness US President Donald Trump throwing some power-packed punches to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel! The Madam Tussauds museum in Berlin has recently uncovered their latest attraction and it is unarguably the best one so far. Far more real from a mere statue, this time around, an actor is wearing a silicon mask and posing to be Trump.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

The actor is also seen dancing to ABBA's popular track Money, Money, Money. An impression of Merkel's face is installed on a punchball where he strikes the punch!

“Ultimately, people find him funny and want to take pictures with him. They don’t feel repelled. We noticed a year ago when we put up the wax figure that he is not someone who is perceived as negative or whom visitors want to harm," said Nina Zerbe, the museum's spokesperson.

The silicon mark which looks as authentic as it could get was prepared over a period of two months, with help of nine workers, and has real hair, Zerbe further informed.

A picture of the two leaders went viral from this year's G7 summit, giving away many hints about how their encounter must have been.

However, Trump later claimed they had a great meeting during a NATO summit held last month.