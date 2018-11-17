image
Saturday, November 17th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Donald Trump pulls a joke on late Supreme Court justice' sex life

Politics

Donald Trump pulls a joke on late Supreme Court justice' sex life

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 17 2018, 6.21 pm
back
Donald Trumppolitics
nextJapanese minister in charge of cyber security says he never used a computer
ALSO READ

'Tell me why' are Kanye West and Mark Zuckerberg singing along to the Backstreet Boys?

Donald Trump excludes Hindus from his Diwali greetings

Donald Trump stares down King of Morocco for sleeping during WWI memorial ceremony