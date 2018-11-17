Donald Trump pulls a joke on late Supreme Court justice' sex life

Expect the unexpected from Donald Trump. He is one man who can make you laugh in the most serious situation. Even while awarding country’s highest civilian honour to a late justice’ wife, he just could not help being himself.

Recently Mr Trump gave away the Medal of Freedom to seven exemplary individuals who have done some good to the US including late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia. It was during his speech that he spoke about how Antonin’s wife Maureen had become close to their family. He then read out the names of Antonin and Maureen’s nine children. But what came next stumped many.

Donald made fun of their sex life by saying that ‘You were very busy. Wow,” followed by ‘I knew, I always like him.” People did laugh on his joke but was it really necessary?

Trump commends Antonin Scalia for having a lot of sex pic.twitter.com/YKkgw027QA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2018

Twitter, of course, has a reaction to this with people bashing Trump for commenting on a dead man’s sex life.

Trump makes a tacky comment in a Medal of Honor ceremony. Imagine that, bringing attention to himself with a shock value comment. He takes every opportunity. #BottomlessPitOfNeed

I am not sure which is worst, our president being disrespectful to a woman that just lost her husband, or his followers that think this is so funny and we are blowing it out of proportion? His followers are just as sick as he is so they see nothing wrong with this. — Heather Traylor (@heather_traylor) November 16, 2018

Now that’s Donald Trump for you. Last he had hit the headlines for starring at the King of Morocco who dozed off during WWI Memorial ceremony. The video had gone viral on the internet and we all had a good laugh riot.