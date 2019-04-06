Donald Trump receives flak for calling asylum seeking people 'animals'

Nikita Thakkar April 06 2019, 12.00 pm April 06 2019, 12.00 pm

US President Donald Trump has been at it for days. He is adamant on setting up a wall at US-Mexico border and he once again held up the agenda at a recent conference in Calexico, California. In his new statement, Trump emphasised that the US is full and there is no place for people seeking asylum in his country. "Our area is full. The sector is full. Can’t take you anymore, I’m sorry. Can’t happen. So turn around, that’s the way it is," he said.

That's not all. He went on to describe asylum seeking people as animals and that's what has not gone down well with the netizens. "These aren't people. These are animals," he said while claiming that there is no more space in his country for those crossing the border. A lot of people have called this statement of Mr Trump as harsh and instead have called him an animal. In fact, some have even referred to him as a Nazi for not providing people with their right of claiming asylum.

People have called it a genocidal talk from the President.

Yet again, genocidal talk from the President of the United States. The nightmare continues. https://t.co/4x2EpJehmL — Alex Robertson Textor (@textorian) April 5, 2019

And that he is a Nazi.

I’m a historian of genocide and mass violence. Let’s be clear. Trump talks like a Nazi, like Rwandan genocidaires, like the Indonesian military folks who killed 500,000 civilians in six months in 1965. This is the pre-language of genocide, the dehumanizing of future victims. https://t.co/lko3B6y6YS — Brad Simpson (@bradleyrsimpson) April 5, 2019

In his statement, Trump also mentioned about human trafficking. He said, "If you look at our southern border, the number of people and the amount of drugs, human trafficking — the human trafficking is something that nobody used to talk about, I talk about it. It’s a terrible thing. It’s ancient and it’s never been bigger than it is modern, right now, today. All over the world, by the way, not just here. All over the world, human trafficking, a terrible thing."

Donald Trump's stance on immigrants seems to have changed from that in February when he said, "I need people coming in because we need people to run the factories and plants and companies that are moving back in," in his State of the Union speech.