Donald Trump skips World War I Memorial visit due to rain, is flooded with criticism

Donald Trump has found himself in another sticky situation. The US President failed to attend a commemoration for US soldiers and marines killed during World War One on Saturday in France because rain made it impossible to arrange transport. Trump’s absence from the ceremony has resulted in a downpour of criticism on social media and from officials in Britain and the United States.

A statement released by the White House says the weather was the reason for Trump skipping the ceremony and cited security concerns in hastily arranging a motorcade. Similar concerns prevented Trump from reaching the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea a year ago when foggy weather prevented his helicopter from landing. Though Trump gave the event a miss, leaders from around the world, namely Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and others made their presence felt and honoured the slain soldiers.

Nicholas Soames, a British Member of Parliament and grandson of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, took to Twitter and criticized Trump’s absence.

They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen #hesnotfittorepresenthisgreatcountry — Nicholas Soames (@NSoames) November 10, 2018

Ben Rhodes, who worked as deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under President Barack Obama, too said the excuse about the inclement weather did not stand up.