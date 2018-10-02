Donald Trump steers clear of the beer, jokes he'd be a total mess

On Monday, USA President Donald Trump answered a question about alcohol in a tongue-in-cheek manner. He joked, “I’m not a drinker and I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life — it’s one of my only good traits.” He made this remark when a reporter asked him if he thought his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh lied about his drinking.

Addressing the same at a press conference in the White House Rose Garden, he replied, ‘I don’t think he did.” Adding to it, he spoke about how he’s a teetotaler who has never had a beer in his life. Continuing in the same vein, he said, “I’ve never had a glass of alcohol, I’ve never had alcohol. I just, for whatever reason. Can you imagine, if I had, what a mess I’d be? I’d be the world’s worst.”

Speaking of Kavanaugh, he said, “I watched him. I was surprised at how vocal he was about the fact that he likes beer… This is not a man that said he was perfect with respect to alcohol. I think the judge has been pretty amazing about describing his situation with alcohol and beer.” He defended Kavanaugh who has been accused of abusing women during heavy drinking sessions at school and university.

He added that Kavanaugh had been open during the Senate testimony about his liking for beer as a young man. He added that even though Kavanaugh was not “perfect with respect to alcohol”, he knew opposition Democrat senators who are not “angels.” When quizzed about who they were, he said, “I will save it for a book, like everybody else. I’m not giving it to you.”

