Donald Trump talks about his ‘kind of guy’

US President Donald Trump sung praises of a Republican congressman after he assaulted a reporter. The assault occurred during a rally in Montana, targeted at helping the state’s representative to win a re-election. The journalist, Ben Jacobs of The Guardian, was attacked by Greg Gianforte in May 2017 a day before the elections, which the latter won.

Gianforte pled guilty to assault, yet he managed to skip jail time and was told to undergo community service, anger management and was ordered to pay a fine. Speaking to a crowd in Missoula, Trump referred to the incident and said: “I had heard he body-slammed a reporter.” He also added that he was concerned that the assault could’ve led to Gianforte losing the election.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. I know Montana pretty well; I think it might help him.’ And it did,” said Trump. “Anybody that can do a body-slam, that’s my kind of guy,” he added. The president also joked that no one should ever ‘wrestle’ Gianforte.

According to The Independent, an investigation on the assault in 2017 led to interviews with a few members of Fox News’ crew, who said that the congressman was angered by the journalist over what he considered was biased reporting. That was when he body slammed him.​