Donald Trump to shut down his charity foundation amid allegations of misusing funds

The Donald J. Trump Foundation, a personal charity organisation run by US President Trump, is going to shut down amid allegations of charity funds being used for Trump's personal interests. Allegedly, he used the charitable fund to pay off the legal settlements of his own business. Post the organisation's closing, the remaining funds have to be given away for a social cause. The cause will have to be chosen by Trump or his children.

"Our petition detailed a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation – including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more. This amounted to the Trump Foundation functioning as little more than a chequebook to serve Mr Trump’s business and political interests," said a statement from New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who filed a lawsuit against Trump in June.

Allegedly, Trump used his trust's money not just for settling business requirements but also for buying a painting of himself that he put up in one of his golfing clubs. However, the President has denied utilising the money for wrong measures. In 2016, before he became the president, he had expressed interest to close the trust to avoid 'conflicts of interest'. However, Underwood didn't let that happen.