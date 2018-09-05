image
Thursday, September 6th 2018
English
Donald Trump wanted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad assassinated

Politics

Donald Trump wanted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad assassinated

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 05 2018, 9.53 pm
back
Bashar-al-AssadBob WoodwardDonald TrumpFear: Trump in the White HouseInstagramJames MattisTwitter
nextAsian Games 2018: Wrestler Divya Kakran slams Arvind Kejriwal’s government
ALSO READ

Nike's new campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick: Just burn it say customers

‘Colourful’ Duterte apologises for calling Barack Obama a ‘son of a wh*re’

George Bush turns candy man for Michelle Obama at senator McCain's funeral