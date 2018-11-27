Donald Trump wants to beat CNN, has a plan in mind!

US president Donald Trump suggested the idea of the government launching a global network to take on CNN International. His motive? “…To show the world the way we really are, great!” Trump’s ongoing war against CNN and what he calls ‘fake news’ reached a crescendo late last night when singled out the news outlet and attacked the network’s superb international coverage.

....and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018

Trump wants his state-run cable TV network to compete with CNN for viewers globally. Of course, Trump’s tweets are rarely met without criticism and this one was not any different. Many pointed out that his idea of a state-run media was akin to outlets maintained by the governments in Russia and in China.

Trump suggested the government start its own television network as he voiced frustrations with the way CNN in particular has covered his administration. This is an idea widely popular with dictators around the world to exercise thought control. https://t.co/1aB5r5YSHL — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) November 26, 2018

A group known as the Democratic Coalition Against Trump tweeted that Trump’s idea is similar to ones that are “widely popular with dictators around the world.” According to The Washington Posts, many in the US observed that Trump’s tweets ‘were not out of character for the president,’ who is reportedly obsessed with the television coverage of his administration.

The use of tv networks as soft power is not a new obsession, although maybe expressing it in this way is. Trump and Hillary Clinton have this preoccupation in common. She made a speech in 2011 worrying about China, and Russia and their networks in this respect pic.twitter.com/fFurxOHQ9j — emily bell (@emilybell) November 26, 2018

The US Agency for Global Media looks over numerous US government broadcasters. This includes Radio and Television Martí, which targets people in Cuba. There’s also Voice of America, which is a global broadcaster of radio and TV material.