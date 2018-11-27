Donald Trump wants to beat CNN, has a plan in mind!

US president Donald Trump suggested the idea of the government launching a global network to take on CNN International. His motive? “…To show the world the way we really are, great!” Trump’s ongoing war against CNN and what he calls ‘fake news’ reached a crescendo late last night when singled out the news outlet and attacked the network’s superb international coverage.
Trump wants his state-run cable TV network to compete with CNN for viewers globally. Of course, Trump’s tweets are rarely met without criticism and this one was not any different. Many pointed out that his idea of a state-run media was akin to outlets maintained by the governments in Russia and in China.
A group known as the Democratic Coalition Against Trump tweeted that Trump’s idea is similar to ones that are “widely popular with dictators around the world.” According to The Washington Posts, many in the US observed that Trump’s tweets ‘were not out of character for the president,’ who is reportedly obsessed with the television coverage of his administration.
The US Agency for Global Media looks over numerous US government broadcasters. This includes Radio and Television Martí, which targets people in Cuba. There’s also Voice of America, which is a global broadcaster of radio and TV material.