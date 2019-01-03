Donald Trump was hiding a Game of Thrones fan in him all this while!

Who even knew that US President Donald Trump was also a Game of Thrones fan, albeit secretly? It doesn't remain a secret anymore, though. During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump probably tried to be quirky and brought along with him a Game of Thrones poster featuring himself! He got quite an eye for detailing because, in the poster, he wears the same blazer and tie that he chose for the meeting as well...LOL! The poster reads, 'Sanctions Are Coming'.

The text is a recreation of GoT hook phrase 'Winter is Coming'. On November 2, Trump tweeted the same poster. We wonder why it took so long to be served on the table! *Wink* Regarding sanctions, it is being reported that the United States has proactively worked on sanctions with Iran while equations with North Korea might come under a storm. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un believes that the US is making a handful of 'one-sided demands' which he does not approve of.

"I'll endeavor towards a result that will be welcomed by the international community," he reportedly said at a new year address, while asserting that he was ready to meet Trump at any point of time. The Trump Government is trying for North Korea to denuclearize its nuclear weapons programme for a while now.