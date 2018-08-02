Donald Trump's 2019 Republic Day visit to India remains unconfirmed

The White House on Wednesday issued a statement clarifying that the decision on US President Donald Trump’s India visit is yet to be made. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders clarified in her India has extended an invitation to Trump to visit our country for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2019. However, whether he will accept this invitation or not is yet to be known.

"US President Donald Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet. I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the US Congress has passed a $76 billion defense spending bill which, besides its provisions, seeks to strengthen defense partnership with India. In 2016, India was designated as a major defence partner.

Though we are still unsure over Trump’s visit to India, but in September, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis will visit our country for the first ever India-US 2+2 Dialogue. The two would be joined by India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "The 2+2 dialogue would begin discussion on the process of a presidential visit next year," Sanders said at a press conference.

It would be for the last time that Narendra Modi will celebrate Republic Day as the Prime Minister of our country, unless he is re-elected. Will Trump make it special for Modi? Let’s wait and watch.