Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer: Money to silence pornstar

More than what he has done for the country, Donald Trump manages to be in the news thanks to all the controversies surrounding his personal life. And of course not to forget the memes that follow his crazy antics pulled in public. Well, the US President has made it to the headlines once again for a wrong reason as his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen stated on Tuesday that it was Trump who had told him to commit a crime by arranging payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The money was given to two women to silence them as they were claiming to have affairs with the President.

Reportedly, in the federal court of Manhattan, Cohen’s voice cracked a few times as he pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. Earlier Cohen had stated that he was Trump’s ‘fixer’ and would ‘take a bullet’ for him.

The two women which Cohen has spoken about are said to be adult-film star Stormy Daniels who was paid $130,000 and former Playboy model Karen McDougal who was given $150,000.

Well, such a revelation coming from Cohen right before the November’s congressional elections has led to a mounted pressure on Trump’s government and its democrats who are trying hard to regain control of the House of Representatives and Senate.