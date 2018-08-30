Donald Trump’s lawyers demand dismissal of the defamation lawsuit filed by Stormy Daniels

President Trump’s lawyers have requested the federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by adult film actress Stormy Daniels. They have termed it as an attempt to curb the President’s freedom of speech. On Monday, in a motion filed in the Los Angeles federal court, Trump’s lawyers stated that Daniels has benefitted from all the attention she received by claiming that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006 and was threatened to stay mum on it.

However, Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti called the motion as ‘baseless and desperate’. Her lawsuit that was filed on April 30 speaks about a man threatening her in the parking lot in Las Vegas shortly after she had stated that she would open up about her alleged affair with Trump to In Touch Magazine. She said that the man told her to “leave Trump alone” and threatened her further by saying, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

On April 17, Avenatti released a composite sketch trying to depict the man. That provoked Trump to tweet the next day claiming that it’s a total con job.

In Monday’s motion, Trump’s lawyers said that the lawsuit was “designed to chill the president’s free speech rights on matters of public concern.” They stated that a lawsuit of this nature should be dismissed unless Daniels provides “clear and specific evidence” to support her claims and failing to do so, denotes that the lawsuit be dismissed. They said that Daniels had capitalized on the entire scenario.