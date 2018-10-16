image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
Donald trumps over Stormy Daniels as defamation case dismissed

Politics

Donald trumps over Stormy Daniels as defamation case dismissed

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 16 2018, 3.39 pm
back
Donald TrumpMichael Avenattipoliticspresidentstormy danielsTwitter
next#MeToo: Journalist Priya Ramani ready to fight MJ Akbar’s defamation case
ALSO READ

Melania Trump states #MeToo accusers need evidence, an attempt to save hubby?

Nikki Haley resigns as US ambassador to the United Nations

Donald Trump has got Bad Blood against Taylor Swift