Donald trumps over Stormy Daniels as defamation case dismissed

On Monday, a federal judge in California dismissed a defamation suit filed by porn star Stromy Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti against President Donald Trump. Daniels had taken Trump to the court after he said in a tweet that her story of a man threatening her not to come forward with her story of her alleged affair with him was a total con job.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

"No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today's ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels," Charles Harder, Trump’s lawyer said in a statement. "The amount of the award for President Trump's attorneys' fees will be determined at a later date," Harder further added.

Via a tweet posted right after the ruling, Avenatti shared that he has filed an appeal in the ninth circuit court.

Here is the Notice of Appeal we just filed with the Ninth Circuit relating to the defamation claim against Trump. His record before the Ninth Circuit has been anything but good. #Basta pic.twitter.com/SK8QdycoUW — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 16, 2018

Not just this, Stormy is also suing Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen over the $130,000 payment made to her to keep silent about the alleged affair in the weeks during the 2016 election. However, Monday’s ruling has no role to play in this case, which continues to work its way through the court system.

For all the latest update, stay tuned to in.com.