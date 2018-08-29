Donald Trump’s phone call to the Mexican president hits a wall

US President Donald Trump is not in the best phase right now as one after the other, instances poking fun at him are initiating embarrassment. Now, his latest phone call to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto started off on an awkward note.

The White House had scheduled an on-camera announcement of a trade deal with Mexico that could help revise the North American Free Trade Agreement. Sitting down at the Resolute desk, Trump said, ‘I believe the president is on the phone’, as he pressed the buttons over the phone to be able to hear Nieto’s voice. “Enrique?” he called out but to a dead response.

‘You can hook them up, A lot of people waiting,’ said the President to the White Staff as he continued with his Hellos awaiting for an answer that was greeted by silence. After transferring the call to another phone, his conversation with Nieto began and that gave way to about a minute of awkwardness for the US President.

As they spoke about the agreement, Nieto expressed a desire for Canada to be included in the deal to which Trump stated that the United States would have a deal with Canada ‘one way or another.’ As Trump announced on Monday that the new agreement would be termed as the United States-Mexico trade agreement and would replace NAFTA which he stated had ‘bad connotations’ for the States.

He added that the negotiations with Canada will begin soon as he intends to terminate NAFTA.