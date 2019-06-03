Rushabh Dhruv June 03 2019, 6.44 pm June 03 2019, 6.44 pm

The internet is a place where you can spot the most talented people. Right from some LOL-worthy memes, churning a song into a weird mash-ups to taking sly digs at celebs, it's a fun feed in short. From politics to entertainment, these brainy heads often come up with some hilarious and mindblowing stuff and impress us. Nothing better to make you smile (or laugh) after a dull day. We just came across another gem of memes and a few comments about Donald Trump's new hairdo, courtesy the micro-blogging site and they are EPIC.

It so happened that Twitter was quick to notice the new hairstyle of Donald Trump. FYI, Trump is heading to Britain to be hosted and lavishly feted by the royal family for the official state visit from the United States. But the Twitterati were more concerned about how the President of the US broke away from his usual hairstyle and got a sleeker look. When pictures of his new look surfaced, Twitter was at it's hilarious best.

Have a look at a few fun tweets below:

i feel like i am having a break with reality bc this is on drudge yet i dont understand how this is happening pic.twitter.com/6C9K9Av1o8 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 3, 2019

What a devoted, well-rounded, elegant, tough and loving President we have. God bless America. We are all blessed for this man. (A lot of the female Trump fans are saying his hair like this is a major turn-on. It actually is very refined.) pic.twitter.com/F1ksstEVoK — Joey Nocolussione (@JoeyNoCollusion) June 3, 2019

Trump goes to church with hat in hand today#SundayThoughts ... that hair pic.twitter.com/1NZLoCceIg — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) June 2, 2019

natural hair Trump looks like old Biff from Back to the Future 2 and that ruined my whole week and it's only Sunday pic.twitter.com/IsSiWkRV4c — bᵣycₑ🌹😔🤙🏻 (@bryceshreve) June 3, 2019