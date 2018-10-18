Dr Harsh Vardhan turns Raja Janak but Delhi’s air pollution woes continue

Silk costumes, heavy jewellery and sparkling crown on his head, that’s how the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Environment, Forests and Climate Change (that’s what his bio reads), Harsh Vardhan Singh, is spending his days currently. He has channelled the inner theatre actor in him and has taken up the charge to be the King Janak of Mithila in Ram Leela. His show held on October 12 was a hit, not because of his prolific performance, but here he managed to strike a conversation with Lord Rama on Delhi’s pollution. "I know you wish to live in a natural environment," is what Mr Singh said to our dear lord.

But Minister, we wish to live in a pollution free environment too. Delhi’s air quality has gone from bad to worse and we wonder how a conversation with Lord Rama is going to help us find a solution. For the unaware, an emergency action plan has been rolled out to curb the capital’s ‘severe’ air pollution. Delhi's Environment Minister Imran Hussain recently shared that the burning of crop residue has reached a dangerous level. “It is beyond any reasonable understanding as to why this menace is being ignored, despite a well-known fact that the consequences will be disastrous in the coming days,” he said in a statement. The Air Quality Index of Delhi rose to 315 on Wednesday which is considered to be very poor. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered to be good whereas anything between 301 to 400 is ‘very poor’. Once the mark goes beyond 400, it falls under very severe category and Delhi is not quite far.

However, our Union Minister seems to have found a different way to solve the problem. Hey, he is at least helping us spread awareness!

This is not the first time that a politician has portrayed mythological lords in Ram Leela. Earlier, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Vijay Sampla portrayed the role of King Himavat, father of goddess Parvati in Ram Leela. The same stage also saw the leader of the opposition, Vijender Gupta, essaying the role of Maharish Atri - one of the seven great Vedic sages (Saptarishi).

No denying that politicians turning actors attract great eyeballs, and when the attention is put to good use, its job well done!