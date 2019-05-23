Election Results 2019: Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, Omar Abdullah and others congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Darshana Devi May 23 2019, 4.26 pm May 23 2019, 4.26 pm

The day of the verdict has finally arrived! The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are soon to be announced and the entire country is currently glued to their television, laptop and mobile screens for a minute by minute update. Amidst which, reactions from all over have also started coming in. With Narendra Modi-led BJP leading the voting count currently, congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister have already started coming in. Let’s have a look at how some of the renowned celebs have showered their wishes on PM Modi on social media.

While a lot of celebrities are still keeping their opinions reserved until the results are announced, a few seem to have already lost their calm. Among the faces from the entertainment industry, Rajinikanth, Asha Bhonsle, Riteish Deshmukh and others have already taken to the micro-blogging site to react on the countings. A few personalities from the political world, too, have congratulated PM Modi.

South superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and stated that PM Modi finally did it!

Respected dear @narendramodi ji hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

Varun Dhawan wrote that he is looking forward to the future under the guidance of PM Modi and his leadership.

The country has decided congratulations hon prime minister @narendramodi sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2019

Ajay Devgn tweeted that the nation knows 'what is right for them.'

The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice.@narendramodi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 23, 2019

Asha Bhonsle has stated about how the BJP has ‘worked tirelessly to take India into a Golden Age’. Check out her tweet below:

The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Hon. PM Modi, NDA & all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind 🙏🏼 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 23, 2019

“All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance,” wrote Omar Abdullah and added that PM Modi and Amit Shah put a very professional campaign.

So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 23, 2019

Saina Nehwal reacted too:

Would like to congratulate @AmitShah sir for #BJP4India victory today in the elections ✌🏻✌🏻... #phirSeModiSarkar — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 23, 2019

Sushma Swaraj thanked the citizens for making PM Modi win.

Riteish Deshmukh wished PM Modi and added that the latter’s victory calls for a celebration!

India 🇮🇳 has decided- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many Congratulations to our Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on this huge verdict. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 23, 2019

Sunny Leone, on the other hand, jokingly asked who is leading the votes.

Chetan Bhagat congratulated PM Modi too.

My tweet from 5 years ago! I guess can say this all over again today! Today hope won, hate lost Today work won, whining lost Today my India won, nobody lost. Congrats again @narendramodi and @BJP4India ! https://t.co/tckI8rHveu — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 23, 2019

