Election Results 2019: Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn, Omar Abdullah and others congratulate PM Narendra Modi

The day of the verdict has finally arrived! The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are soon to be announced and the entire country is currently glued to their television, laptop and mobile screens for a minute by minute update. Amidst which, reactions from all over have also started coming in. With Narendra Modi-led BJP leading the voting count currently, congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister have already started coming in. Let’s have a look at how some of the renowned celebs have showered their wishes on PM Modi on social media.
While a lot of celebrities are still keeping their opinions reserved until the results are announced, a few seem to have already lost their calm. Among the faces from the entertainment industry, Rajinikanth, Asha Bhonsle, Riteish Deshmukh and others have already taken to the micro-blogging site to react on the countings. A few personalities from the political world, too, have congratulated PM Modi.
South superstar Rajinikanth expressed his happiness and stated that PM Modi finally did it!
Varun Dhawan wrote that he is looking forward to the future under the guidance of PM Modi and his leadership.
Ajay Devgn tweeted that the nation knows 'what is right for them.'
Asha Bhonsle has stated about how the BJP has ‘worked tirelessly to take India into a Golden Age’. Check out her tweet below:
“All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance,” wrote Omar Abdullah and added that PM Modi and Amit Shah put a very professional campaign.
Saina Nehwal reacted too:
Sushma Swaraj thanked the citizens for making PM Modi win.
Riteish Deshmukh wished PM Modi and added that the latter’s victory calls for a celebration!
Sunny Leone, on the other hand, jokingly asked who is leading the votes.
Chetan Bhagat congratulated PM Modi too.
Stay tuned to in.com to know the final result!