Election results 2019: Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Kishan and other politicians offer prayers for positive outcome

Nikita Thakkar May 23 2019, 9.25 am May 23 2019, 9.25 am

It's a big day today. We'll finally know who is going to be our Government for the next five years. Thanks to the rigorous campaigning, the last few months have been taxing, for politicians and for the aam janta. Today, the madness will come to an end. While we await the results with bated breath, our politicians have now knocked the doors of almighty for a positive outcome. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying a visit to Kedarnath, we came across politicians like Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and many others offering prayers to God on the D Day so that they manage to win.

Let's begin with Shashi Tharoor. He, the master of words, put out a picture on Twitter in which we can see him praying to Lord Ganesha along with his mother. We see that he has offered quite a few fruits and traditional delicacies to God. Surprisingly, he has not made use of his Oxford approved vocabulary this time. Also, do not miss out to check his late wife Sunanda Pushkar's picture on the wall.

Take a look at his tweet here:

D-Day at last! Will it be D for Deliverance for the nation from 5 years of misgovernance, ineptitude & bigotry, or D for Disappointment & Despair for all who who believe in #InclusiveIndia, responsible governance, liberal social values & economic justice? pic.twitter.com/DJ7zqCgbEp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 23, 2019

Actor Ravi Kishan, who campaigned from Gorakhpur, on BJP ticket, also prayed to the almighty with his wife at his residence.

Check out his picture here:

Actor Ravi Kishan, who is fighting on Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat, offers prayers as #ElectionResults2019 will be announced today; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am. pic.twitter.com/b1d38nuq02 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2019

Another notable actor of Bhojpuri cinema, Manoj Tiwari, who is also a BJP candidate seems to have carried a small puja at his party office along with other members.

Here's his picture:

The current Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore.

Next, we have Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram and opponent of Congress' Shashi Tharoor, who reached Ayyaguru Ashram to pray for his victory.

Here's his picture:

Kerala:Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud.Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress' Shashi Tharoor&Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/dO0OCUHcNQ — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Well, the politicians have done what they had to do! Now, the public's decision is awaited. Stay tuned to in.com for more updates.