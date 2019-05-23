  2. Politics
Election results 2019: Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Kishan and other politicians offer prayers for positive outcome

Politics

Election results 2019: Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Kishan and other politicians offer prayers for positive outcome

The results of Lok Sabha elections 2019 are soon to be out!

back
Election result 2019Elections 2019HD KumaraswamyKummanam RajasekharanLok Sabha Elections 2019Manoj TiwariRavi KishanShashi Tharoor
nextLok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar and other stars who contested the elections this year

within