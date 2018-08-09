home/ politics
Emoji-war! Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Twitter banter will crack you up

First published: August 09, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Updated: August 09, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Politicians are known for belting out long bhashans (speeches) while standing on a podium. It’s common to hear them blow their own trumpets and even more common to hear them bashing the opposition for the lack of any good work done. But looks like the days of taking digs at each other during speeches is passé. Social media is the new battleground. Politicos are increasingly using the platform not just for bashing, but also for banter. And while we’re just getting used to Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi, here comes another pair. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are taking social media conversation to another level and the senior politicians are engaging in a war that can put millennials to shame!

Omar started the battle claiming that Mehbooba Mufti offered her support to both the Congress and the BJP for the post of the deputy chairperson in Rajya Sabha. Mufti was quick to respond and with her response came a revelation of her sense of humour. Mufti used the famous puppet emoji from Carlo Collodi’s novel Pinocchio indicating that Omar was lying!

And No, it didn’t end there. Abdullah replied lauding whoever it is that handles Mufti’s account and their good sense of humour. And once again came a crackling reply from Mufti with her frustration towards her arch rival.

It’s not very often that politicians get into a banter that’s this impressive. So it was only natural then that Twitter sat back and noticed.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter banter clears that politicians are not always serious. They have a fun side too!

