Emoji-war! Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti Twitter banter will crack you up

Politicians are known for belting out long bhashans (speeches) while standing on a podium. It’s common to hear them blow their own trumpets and even more common to hear them bashing the opposition for the lack of any good work done. But looks like the days of taking digs at each other during speeches is passé. Social media is the new battleground. Politicos are increasingly using the platform not just for bashing, but also for banter. And while we’re just getting used to Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi, here comes another pair. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are taking social media conversation to another level and the senior politicians are engaging in a war that can put millennials to shame!

@MehboobaMufti has told the Congress she will support the UPA candidate for #RajyaSabha Vice Chairman. She’s also told the BJP she will support the NDA candidate. How does that work exactly? — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

🤥 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018

Omar started the battle claiming that Mehbooba Mufti offered her support to both the Congress and the BJP for the post of the deputy chairperson in Rajya Sabha. Mufti was quick to respond and with her response came a revelation of her sense of humour. Mufti used the famous puppet emoji from Carlo Collodi’s novel Pinocchio indicating that Omar was lying!

😆 hats off to who ever operates your account for you. They actually have a sense of humour . Nice emoji use 👍🏼 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018

And No, it didn’t end there. Abdullah replied lauding whoever it is that handles Mufti’s account and their good sense of humour. And once again came a crackling reply from Mufti with her frustration towards her arch rival.

Again fake news ! 🤦🏻‍♀️. Give a compliment where its due Omar . — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 7, 2018

It’s not very often that politicians get into a banter that’s this impressive. So it was only natural then that Twitter sat back and noticed.

ha ha :-) cool banter. The way it ought to be — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 7, 2018

Earless emoji used by her 😂😂😂😂 — Mutaib Mustafa (@mutaib_mustafa) August 8, 2018

Hahahahahaha I think it was a mistake :))) — UB (@upasanabhat) August 7, 2018

Whom to blame? Politics over twitter too Two sides of same coin — Abrar bashir (AB) (@imAbrarbashir) August 7, 2018

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter banter clears that politicians are not always serious. They have a fun side too!