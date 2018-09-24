En route Sikkim, PM Modi turns photographer

There's this thing netizens believe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost always know where the camera is. How many time have you seen him missing the flash? Almost never. And we just realised, he doesn't miss the picture-worthy moments either!

He was on his way to Sikkim while the sublime beauty of nature drew his eyes. he later took to Twitter to share a few beautiful photographs.

Incredible India, indeed. But we are no less fascinated by the Prime Minister's photography skills!

Modi was travelling to Sikkim to inaugurate the state's first airport in Pakyong. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling and Union Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu at the event. The foundation stone for the airport was laid in 2009. Spread over 200 acres of land, the airport is slightly over 30 km away from Gangtok and is situated around 60 km away from the Indo-China border. It is a part of the Government of India's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) programme, connecting remote and far located regions of India.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of Pakyong Airport near Gangtok in Sikkim. https://t.co/8cJtvquiHE — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2018

Significantly, this will be India's 100th airport which the PM proudly calls a 'century', "For the past four years, a government minister visits the north-east. You are witnessing the result of this effort," he said.