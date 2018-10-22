image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy named as a sexual predator by solar scam accused

Politics

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy named as a sexual predator by solar scam accused

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 22 2018, 5.55 pm
back
A P Anil KumarControversiesKC VenugopalLoknath BeharanewsOommen ChandypoliticsSabarimalaScandals
nextMS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir to soon join the league of cricketers turned politicians?
ALSO READ

Tanushree Dutta strikes back at Rakhi Sawant, files a defamation suit worth Rs 10 crore

Tollywood producer Daggubati Suresh Babu rams car into a two wheeler, injures three

Amruta Fadnavis ventures dangerously close to the edge of Mumbai to Goa cruise