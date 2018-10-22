Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy named as a sexual predator by solar scam accused

The Kerala Crime Branch, on Sunday, registered two rape cases against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Congress lawmaker KC Venugopal. The cases were registered based on the complaint of solar scam accused Saritha Nair, who had alleged that Chandy and other Congress leaders had sexually abused her and allowed her solar firm to make illegal gains during the previous Congress regime.

As per her complaint, Nair alleged that Chandy had sexually harassed her at the official residence of the chief minister in 2012, while Venugopal had raped her at the residence of the then-state minister A P Anil Kumar.

Rubbishing the accusations, Chandy stated that the cases were ‘politically motivated’ and alleged that the government was trying to divert the attention of the people from the Sabarimala issue.

Director General Of Police Loknath Behara told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that a Special Investigation Team, headed by Superintendent of Police Abdul Karim, was constituted to probe the cases. “Let the law take its own course,” he added.

Besides Chandy and Venugopal, Nair had named Congress leaders Adoor Prakash, A P Anil Kumar, both former ministers in the previous Congress regime.

In 2013, Nair was accused of duping several businessmen of crores of rupees by promising solar panels solutions.​