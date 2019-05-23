Exclusive! Anupam Kher declares wife Kirron Kher’s ‘victory’ in Chandigarh! Here’s what son Sikandar has to say

Onkar Kulkarni May 23 2019, 9.31 pm May 23 2019, 9.31 pm

BJP candidate and sitting MP Kirron Kher has won over rival and Congress nominee Pawan Kumar Bansal from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat. With this, it is Kirron’s second consecutive victory from the seat. Declaring her victory, Anupam Kher, in an exclusive chat with in.com said, “The counting is still on, but she has won with over 46,000 votes. Election Commission is yet to declare it, but she has gone ahead and spoken to the press already in Chandigarh. Winning a second term is a big-big victory for her.”

in.com spoke with her son Sikandar Kher about his mother’s lead in Chandigarh. The actor said, "I am extremely happy that my mother's hardwork has paid off. I was glued to the TV since morning following the results. I have seen my mom paving her way into politics. It's a cut-throat world out there. The place is awful and one needs to have a solid heart to stay there. Her victory in Chandigarh is an example of her work doing the talking.”

धन्यवाद आदरणीय श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी व श्री अमित शाह जी मुझ पर विश्वास जताने के लिये🙏🏻 शुक्रिया मेरे शहर चंडीगढ़,मैं हमेशा से आश्वस्त थी की मेरा शहर मेरा साथ देगा,आपके विश्वास और प्यार का कर्ज़ कभी नहीं उतार पाऊंगी,5साल दिल से शहर की जरूरतों के लिए पूरी आवाज़ उठाउंगी और काम करूँगी pic.twitter.com/T8Y1cayeBV — Chowkidar Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) May 23, 2019

Sikandar says that the polling results will shut the mouths of the opposition who have been falsely pressing allegations against his mother. He says, “The opposition has constantly tried to malign her by saying that she hardly spent time in Chandigarh. This is a blatant lie. I have missed my mom as she has been in Chandigarh, away from Mumbai. She left her family and worked hard in Chandigarh for the development of the people. She is currently there and I am in Mumbai. I want to celebrate her win. I will FaceTime her and give her a kiss and a virtual hug."

Apart from Kher and Bansal, Aam Aadmi Party's Harmohan Dhawan was contesting from Chandigarh. The overall voter turnout in Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency was recorded at 70.62 per cent this election.