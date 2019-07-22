Onkar Kulkarni July 22 2019, 7.58 am July 22 2019, 7.58 am

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, turns 49 today. On the occasion, in.com spoke exclusively with his wife Amruta Fadnavis. The banker, singer and social activist shared some interesting anecdotes about her VVIP husband over a candid conversation. “Unlike his other birthdays, this birthday he wouldn’t be caught up in a sessions meeting and so we might just go out for dinner,” said Amruta as she connected with us a few days ago at her home, Varsha bungalow in South Mumbai.

Excerpts below…

In Devendra's busy schedule, how much time you get to spend together as a family?

Work keeps him very busy. He is running in and out. The last time I, my husband and our daughter Divija got together was at the police event – Umang, which takes place in Mumbai. That too, we didn’t travel together for the event. We just met at the event. We sat together at the event and then travelled back home together.

What are the gifts that you surprise him with on such special occasions?

There is no point in surprising him, as he is extremely finicky about his gifts. Therefore, if I am gifting him a shirt or shoes, I always ask him about the size. I literally send pictures to him and ask him if he likes it before I pick it up. He is extremely fussy about the fittings. There is a particular tailor in Mumbai where we get his clothes stitched.

When was the last time you two stepped out for a movie or went for a holiday?

The last film we saw a movie together was years ago. I think it was Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots. And holiday, I guess the only holiday we had was the honeymoon that we went for at a hill station in India (laughs).

He has lost oodles of weight. As a wife, how do you help him maintain it?

There is a diet chart I make him follow. I see to it that his diet is high in protein. His diet consists of more carbs in the first half of the day, while the other half he is low on carbs. Also, I see to it that his PA is carrying a tiffin for him. It consists of home-cooked food such that he doesn’t eat unhealthy outside food.

You take such good care of him when it comes to his diet. Has he ever cooked anything for you?